Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $9.89 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $499.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

