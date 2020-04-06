Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. Research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

