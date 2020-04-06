Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8 Shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seaboard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,744.36 on Monday. Seaboard Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2,614.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

