Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,814 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 3,755.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

RYI opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ryerson Holding Corp has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, EVP John E. Orth bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

