Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 999 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,070.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $829.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.