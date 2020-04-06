Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $195,000 in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 696,007 shares of company stock worth $22,288,040.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $20.65 on Monday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

