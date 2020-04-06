Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of AERI opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $565.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

