Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,541 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 342,885 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 206,771 shares during the period.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.35. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.