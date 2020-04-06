Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,301 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $461.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Yoder bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.