Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the period.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.76 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.