Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,577 Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $513,000.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.