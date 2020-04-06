Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) in the last few weeks:
- 4/3/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/1/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $163.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.
- 3/30/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $154.00.
- 3/17/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of ITW stock opened at $140.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
