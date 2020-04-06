Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $163.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.

3/30/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $154.00.

3/17/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $140.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

