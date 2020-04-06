Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kroger (NYSE: KR):

3/31/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

3/17/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Kroger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

KR stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Get Kroger Co alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $214,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.