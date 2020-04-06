Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM):

4/3/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/25/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/15/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akamai delivered stellar Q4 results, which benefited from robust cloud security solutions growth and strong holiday season traffic in e-commerce and media verticals. Strong performance of cloud security business, and growth in Media & Carrier Division drove the top line. Solid demand for Kona Site Defender, Prolexic Solutions, new Bot Manager Premier, and Nominum Services are key catalysts. The traction gained by Enterprise Application Access and Enterprise Threat Protector is noteworthy. Further, increasing adoption of mobile data/apps on growing mobile data traffic bodes well. Strong traffic growth in video downloads, is a positive. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, unfavorable foreign exchange and seasonal summer traffic remain headwinds. Increasing bandwidth costs are a major concern.”

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $81.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $95.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

