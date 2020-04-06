Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PVH (PVH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PVH (NYSE: PVH) recently:

4/6/2020 – PVH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

4/3/2020 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – PVH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

4/3/2020 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from to .

4/2/2020 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – PVH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/19/2020 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Get PVH Corp alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,753,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,448,000 after purchasing an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.