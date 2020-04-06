BCE Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.29 billion.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.17.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$56.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.92. BCE has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.07%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.