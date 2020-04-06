FY2020 EPS Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:EXN)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Excellon Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

TSE EXN opened at C$0.50 on Monday. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

