Desjardins Comments on Great-West Lifeco Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.06.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.69 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.90.

TSE:GWO opened at C$21.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$18.88 and a 52-week high of C$35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 13.24.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.71 per share, with a total value of C$237,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,185,500. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total value of C$605,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$177,117.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.27%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

