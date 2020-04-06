Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wanda Sports Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE WSG opened at $2.21 on Friday. Wanda Sports Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Wanda Sports Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 214,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wanda Sports Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth $521,000.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

