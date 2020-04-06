Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MUR. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,809 shares in the company, valued at $984,826.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

