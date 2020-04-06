Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $353,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

