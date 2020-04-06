FY2020 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Corp Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

TSE PLC opened at C$16.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.57 million and a P/E ratio of 50.46. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

