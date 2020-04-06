Brokers Set Expectations for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GOO)

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$452.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million.

