Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Issued By Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$56.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.40 million.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Earnings History and Estimates for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BCE Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share
BCE Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. Lowered by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Desjardins Comments on Great-West Lifeco Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Desjardins Comments on Great-West Lifeco Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Wanda Sports Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Wanda Sports Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Columbia Sportswear Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Columbia Sportswear Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report