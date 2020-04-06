Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Issued By Raymond James

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
