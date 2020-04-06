Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

