Murphy Oil Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.48). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

