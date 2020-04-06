Quebecor Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (TSE:QBR)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

In other news, Director Marc Tremblay sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.85, for a total transaction of C$156,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,004.62.

