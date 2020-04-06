FY2020 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Reduced by Analyst

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on T. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

TSE T opened at C$22.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.64. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

