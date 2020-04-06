Northcoast Research Weighs in on United Natural Foods Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,782,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,626,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 819,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 117,245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.