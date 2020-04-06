Beacon Securities Weighs in on Village Farms International’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Village Farms International from to in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

