Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.