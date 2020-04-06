Walt Disney Co Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2020 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.88 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.