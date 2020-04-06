Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Carnival Corp Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Carnival in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $8.49 on Monday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $323,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $198,637,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carnival by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

