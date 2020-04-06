Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

NYSE EAT opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

