Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Shares of MTCH opened at $63.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. Match Group has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

