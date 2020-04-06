UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $137.90 on Monday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

