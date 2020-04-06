SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million.
Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,749,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Venator Materials
Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.
