Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Decreased by Analyst

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tronox in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $586.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tronox by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

