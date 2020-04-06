Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UEPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 102,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $336,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 218,060 shares of company stock valued at $700,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

