Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Co Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIV. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NYSE AIV opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

