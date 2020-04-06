Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 26,580 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $501,564.60. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,793.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

