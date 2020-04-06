Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JYNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Joint from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Joint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of JYNT opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 42,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $570,446.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Joint by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

