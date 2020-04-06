Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

ACRE stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $167.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 415,411 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 120,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

