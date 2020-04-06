Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

