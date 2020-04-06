Analyzing Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & TELA Bio (NYSE:MOHO)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jumia Technologies and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 5 2 0 2.13 TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 628.13%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -141.32% -115.38% -73.17% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $179.66 million 1.10 -$253.89 million ($4.02) -0.64 TELA Bio $199.01 million 0.97 $6.12 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Jumia Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.