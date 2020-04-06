Head-To-Head Contrast: DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Symantec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Symantec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Symantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A Symantec 2.43% 14.94% 5.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DIRTT Environmental and Symantec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 Symantec 0 9 3 0 2.25

DIRTT Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.46%. Symantec has a consensus price target of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 26.97%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than Symantec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Symantec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million 0.31 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -17.44 Symantec $4.73 billion 2.39 $31.00 million $1.17 15.63

Symantec has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symantec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Symantec beats DIRTT Environmental on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

