Head-To-Head Review: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Carver Bancorp (NYSE:CARV)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axos Financial and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial currently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.50%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $647.64 million 1.41 $155.13 million $2.75 5.40 Carver Bancorp $28.09 million 0.22 -$5.94 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 23.16% 16.33% 1.55% Carver Bancorp -19.67% -103.47% -0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

