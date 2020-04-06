Iridium Communications Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,226,000 after acquiring an additional 582,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,873,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

