CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) versus El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Head-To-Head Survey

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CEMIG has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CEMIG and El Paso Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.37 $476.61 million $0.25 5.92 El Paso Electric $861.99 million 3.22 $123.04 million $2.25 30.23

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric. CEMIG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CEMIG and El Paso Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00 El Paso Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 15.28% 24.98% 7.30% El Paso Electric 14.27% 7.73% 2.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CEMIG pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. El Paso Electric has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. CEMIG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CEMIG beats El Paso Electric on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was founded on August 30, 1901 and is headquartered in El Paso, TX.

