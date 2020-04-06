Comparing LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) & Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -55.64% -590.12% -54.29% Puxin -17.09% -126.47% -10.22%

LAIX has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LAIX and Puxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $146.98 million 1.07 -$82.56 million ($1.67) -1.92 Puxin $445.86 million 0.69 -$74.48 million N/A N/A

Puxin has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Puxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LAIX and Puxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 2 0 0 0 1.00 Puxin 0 1 2 0 2.67

LAIX currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Puxin has a consensus target price of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 658.13%. Given Puxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than LAIX.

Summary

Puxin beats LAIX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

